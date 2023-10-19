Obituary & Services: Nancy Carol Gardner

Nancy Carol Gardner, age 52, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Carrollton, Missouri, resulting from a vehicle accident.

Nancy blessed the home of Orville and Katie (Adams) Cooper on February 17, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She attended school in Breckenridge, Missouri, obtained her GED, and attended San Jacinto College in Texas.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Nancy was certainly a treasure; her beautiful smile, big heart, and brazen demeanor will never be forgotten. Nancy had a free spirit, took great joy in sharing her family’s accomplishments, and loved bringing people together. Her life was dedicated to her family and friends.

In her leisure time, Nancy found joy in a variety of activities. Her hobbies included gardening, Bible study, and woodworking. She worked as a laborer with US Reel and was a member of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children). Nancy was of the Christian faith.

Nancy is survived by her children, Phillip Gardner of Kansas City, Kansas; Kendra Lansangan of Olathe, Kansas; Jonathon Lansangan of Pasadena, Texas; and Zachary Lansangan of Pasadena, Texas; her beloved fifth child, her dog, Jordie; three grandchildren, Moxie Adel Reed of Olathe, Kansas; Xander Mikeal Lansangan of Olathe, Kansas; Silas Gardner of Colorado Springs, Colorado; siblings, Betty Howe of Chillicothe, Missouri; Jill Mireles of Fulton, Missouri; Jackie Sensenich of Carrollton, Missouri; Jan Earp of Hale, Missouri; Jennie Plaggemeyer of Carrollton, Missouri; Lou Ann O’Neal of Carrollton, Missouri; Debbie McElwee of Slater, Missouri; Doug Cooper of Hale, Missouri; and Michael Cooper of Carrollton, Missouri; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Katie Cooper; siblings, Francis Ann Ireland, Millard Cooper, Willard Cooper, Jim Earp, Orville Cooper Jr., John Franklin Cooper; and one grandson, Ethan James Lansangan.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Rupe Community Center, 710 Harvest Hills, Carrollton, Missouri.

If you would like to contribute, please consider Family Choice in c/o Michael Cooper. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.