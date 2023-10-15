Carrollton woman dies in crash on Highway 41

Local News October 15, 2023October 15, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Fatal Crash
On the evening of October 14, 2023, an accident claimed the life of a Carrollton woman on Highway 41 at the intersection with Highway 24 in Carroll County, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m., when Nancy C. Gardner, 52, was traveling northbound in a 2010 Lincoln MKZ. According to the preliminary investigation, Gardner’s vehicle crossed over Highway 24 and collided with an embankment. Despite wearing a seat belt, her injuries were fatal.

Gardner was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 6:53 p.m. by Dr. Smith. Her body was subsequently taken to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. 

This incident marks the 66th fatal crash within Troop D’s jurisdiction and the 73rd fatal crash of the year in the state.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper I.L. Kimball, with assistance from Master Sergeant D.J. Kline, along with Carroll County deputies, who assisted at the scene.

The Lincoln MKZ was a total loss and was towed from the scene of the crash by L and L Tow.

