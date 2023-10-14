UTV crash claims the life of a Portland, Oregon man

An accident on Lincoln Jacks Road near Poppy Lane in Lincoln County claimed the life of a 48-year-old man from Portland, Oregon, in the early hours of October 14, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred at approximately 2:35 a.m.

The victim, identified as Jerome J. Vogt, was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP900 northbound when the accident took place. According to the preliminary investigation, Vogt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The fatal accident unfolded when Vogt’s vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. As a result, the Polaris Ranger veered off the west side of the road. In an attempt to correct the course, Vogt overcompensated, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject him from the driver’s seat.

Jerome J. Vogt was pronounced dead at the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Dan Haven at 2:57 a.m. on October 14, 2023. The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office subsequently transported his body to Carter Ricks Funeral Home.

The accident was investigated by Trooper D.M. Bochucinski, and assisted by the Major Crash Investigation Team, including MSFT J.D. Cox.