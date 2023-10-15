Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri between October 13 and October 15, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of arrests across various counties in north Missouri between October 13 and October 15, 2023. The reasons for these arrests varied, encompassing a range of offenses including driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to appear in court for traffic violations, and other related charges.

On October 13, the patrol in Buchanan County apprehended Ruben Ruther R, a 37-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, for multiple offenses. These included an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear in court on a traffic violation, speeding, driving without a valid license, not wearing a seat belt, and operating a vehicle without valid plates. He was held at the Law Enforcement Center and is eligible for bond.

In Daviess County, William J Kilberts, 40, from Rockford, IL, faced charges on the afternoon of the same day. Law enforcement charged Kilberts with driving while intoxicated by drugs as a prior offender and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was placed in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Later that evening in Holt County, officers detained Dionete D Frederick, a 36-year-old male from Kansas City, MO. Frederick was identified as a fugitive from out of state and was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department, with the option for bond.

The following day in Caldwell County, James M Lewis, 35, of Liberty, MO, was arrested. His charges included misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding. Lewis was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was placed under a 24-hour hold.

In a separate incident in Buchanan County, Alexis M Williams, a 22-year-old female from St Joseph, MO, was arrested late at night on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated by alcohol and failing to obey a traffic control device. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Early on October 15, Grundy County officers released Heather N Gableman, 37, from Trenton, MO, after her arrest. Her charges included misdemeanor driving while intoxicated by drugs, speeding, and driving while suspended.

Shortly afterward, back in Buchanan County, Jake D. Chellew, a 30-year-old male from St Joseph, MO, was detained. Chellew faced charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated by alcohol and was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, also under a 24-hour hold.

In Randolph County, April L Ford, a 47-year-old female from Moberly, MO, was arrested early on October 14 for driving while intoxicated and was subsequently released by the Moberly Police Department.

That afternoon in Adair County, Kyleigh L Cima, 19, of Kirksville, MO, was taken into custody. Cima faced several serious charges, including unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. She was held at the Adair County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Later that night in Macon County, Brenda J Bowden, 49, also from Moberly, MO, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, not having insurance, and failing to signal. She was taken into custody at the Macon County Jail and was later released.

In the early hours in Clay County, Wyatt B Brodie, 26, from Cameron, MO, was charged with driving while intoxicated and excessive speeding. He was held by the Claycomo Police Department and subsequently released.

These incidents highlight the ongoing efforts by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to enforce traffic laws and ensure public safety on the roads.