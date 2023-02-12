Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one arrest on Saturday, February 11, 2023

Local News February 12, 2023 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a northwest Missouri resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Clinton County on several allegations.

Forty-three-year-old Kurtis Darlington of Trimble was accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, having no proof of insurance, not wearing a seat belt, and a registration violation.

The patrol also noted there was a Clay County misdemeanor warrant accusing Darlington of failure to appear regarding a driving while suspended or revoked charge.

Darlington was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

