Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one arrest on Saturday, February 11, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a northwest Missouri resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Clinton County on several allegations.

Forty-three-year-old Kurtis Darlington of Trimble was accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, having no proof of insurance, not wearing a seat belt, and a registration violation.

The patrol also noted there was a Clay County misdemeanor warrant accusing Darlington of failure to appear regarding a driving while suspended or revoked charge.

Darlington was transported to the Clinton County Jail.

