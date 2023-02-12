Kirksville man life-flighted to Columbia after buggy is struck from behind

Local News February 12, 2023 KTTN News
Horse Drawn Buggy Crash or Accident
The operator of a stationary horse and buggy received serious injuries when the buggy was hit from behind by a pickup truck in southeastern Adair County.

Forty-year-old Mervin Miller of Kirksville was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Larry Hamlin of Brashear, was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday evening four miles northeast of La Plata on Route E as the pickup was eastbound when it hit the rear of the stationary horse and buggy.

The pickup and the buggy were demolished and Hamlin was wearing a seat belt.

