Man who eluded authorities twice, after being clocked at 132 mph on Highway 65, arrested in Princeton

A suspect was arrested on February 9th after allegedly fleeing in a vehicle from a sheriff’s deputy and the sheriff in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the deputy clocked the vehicle going about 132 miles per hour on Highway 65. The driver allegedly failed to stop, despite activated emergency lights and siren, and continued south on Highway 65.

Sheriff Jose Lopez observed the vehicle at a local business in Princeton. The sheriff’s office notes that, upon Lopez pulling into the parking lot, the vehicle fled again, driving recklessly and failing to stop, despite activated emergency lights and siren. The vehicle reportedly traveled north from Princeton on Highway 65 at a high speed before the sheriff lost sight of the vehicle.

Security camera footage was reviewed, and the sheriff’s office spoke to several citizens to identify the driver. His temporary residence was discovered.

The Highway Patrol and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence and took the suspect into custody without further incident. The Mercer County Ambulance was standing by in case of a medical emergency at the time the suspect was arrested.

Online court information shows 40-year-old Derrick Michael Lemasters has been charged with two felony counts of resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, stemming from February 9th. He also faces misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the road when the road was of sufficient width, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility involving a first offense, and displayed or possessed motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person. No bond is allowed.

(Photo courtesy of Sheriff Jose Lopez)

