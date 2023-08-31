Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests in north Missouri between August 27 and August 30, 2023

MSHP Cruiser and Boat
Between August 27 and August 30, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests in various counties across North Missouri. The range of reasons for these arrests included driving while intoxicated, lane violations, possession of methamphetamine, and child pornography, among others. Below is a detailed list of the individuals arrested, grouped by county.

DeKalb County

  • Date of Arrest: August 27, 2023, 10:53 PM
  • Name: Brandi L Huff
    • Age: 39
    • Gender: Female
    • City/State: Maysville, MO
    • Charge: 1) Driving while intoxicated – First offense 2) Lane violation
    • Where Held: Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail
    • Release Info: 12-hour hold

Worth County

  • Date of Arrest: August 28, 2023, 9:56 AM
  • Name: Josh N Standerford
    • Age: 31
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Bedford, IA
    • Charge: 1) Driving while intoxicated – Prior offender 2) Driving while revoked
    • Where Held: Worth County Sheriff’s Department
    • Release Info: 12-hour hold

Caldwell County

  • Date of Arrest: August 28, 2023, 4:25 PM
  • Name: Phillip A. Hernandez
    • Age: 26
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Kansas City, MO
    • Charge: Platte County misdemeanor warrant – Conservation license stamp
    • Where Held: Caldwell County Detention Center
    • Release Info: Bondable

Harrison County

  • Date of Arrest: August 30, 2023, 1:20 PM
  • Name: Shawn M. Perry
    • Age: 53
    • Gender: Female
    • City/State: Bellevue, IA
    • Charge: Felony possession of methamphetamine
    • Where Held: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold

Andrew County

  • Date of Arrest: August 30, 2023, 4:08 PM
  • Name: Travis C Gross
    • Age: 42
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Country Club, MO
    • Charge: 1) Possession of child pornography 2) Promoting child pornography
    • Where Held: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold

Ralls County

  • Date of Arrest: August 28, 2023, 4:21 PM
  • Name: Michael A Maniaci
    • Age: 34
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: St Peters, MO
    • Charge: 1) Driving while intoxicated – Prior offender 2) Misdemeanor St Charles County warrant for failure to pay child support
    • Where Held: Ralls County Jail
    • Release Info: Bondable

Macon County

  • Date of Arrest: August 29, 2023, 12:55 AM
  • Name: Obed A Gonzalez Contreras
    • Age: 26
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Aurora, IL
    • Charge: 1) Illinois warrant for residential burglary 2) Driving while suspended 3) Speeding
    • Where Held: Macon County Jail
    • Release Info: No bond
  • Date of Arrest: August 29, 2023, 5:28 PM
  • Name: Charles T. Reed
    • Age: 34
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Atlanta, MO
    • Charge: Chariton County warrant for child neglect and non-support
    • Where Held: Macon County Jail
    • Release Info: Bondable
