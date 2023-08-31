Unemployment in north Missouri: A county-by-county breakdown for July, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Unemployment rates in the area range from 4.7% in Linn County to 2.4% in nearby Livingston County. The county figures for July, 2023 were released this week by Missouri’s Division of Employment Security.

The state unemployment rate is 3.4% and is not seasonally adjusted.

Counties in the area with rates higher than the state average, besides Linn County, include Adair at 4.5%, Macon at 4%, and Grundy at 3.7%. Clinton and Gentry counties are at 3.5%.

Counties below the state average, besides Livingston, include Caldwell, DeKalb, Worth, and Sullivan at 3.3%; Chariton, Carroll, and Daviess at 3.2%; Harrison at 3.1%; and Mercer County at 3%. Other counties include Putnam at 2.9%.

For Grundy County, the report shows that 139 people are claiming unemployment out of a labor force in July listed as nearly 3,800 (3,779). This equates to a rate of 3.7%, slightly higher than the 3.5% noted for June. By comparison, the unemployment rate for Grundy County in July 2022 was 2.8%.

