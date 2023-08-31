Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Wednesday, August 30th, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A full range of law enforcement activities unfolded on Wednesday, August 30th, as the Chillicothe Police Department addressed concerns ranging from animal neglect to burglary. Below is a comprehensive rundown of the day’s activities, which saw officers respond to 113 calls for service.

Early Morning Activities

At 1:18 a.m., officers tagged an illegally parked vehicle for towing in the 900 block of Coach K Road.

By 6:08 a.m., officers had checked the well-being of an elderly citizen near the viaduct on Washington Street. The citizen had already returned home by the time officers made contact.

At 6:30 a.m., the Animal Control Officer (ACO) initiated an investigation into animal neglect involving dumped dogs in the 400 block of 3rd Street.

Late Morning to Early Afternoon

Officers removed road debris, effectively clearing a traffic hazard at Washington and 3rd Street at 10:10 a.m.

At 10:42 a.m., officers responded to a residential alarm in the 600 block of Elmdale. The residence was found to be secure.

By 10:55 a.m., officers began an ongoing investigation into a fraudulently used credit device found inside a backpack that had previously been reported stolen.

The ACO located a missing cat in the 1500 block of Bryan Street at 12:15 p.m. and attempted to locate a dog at large in the 1200 block of Washington at 12:16 p.m. A live trap was set by the ACO in the 1300 block of 3rd Street at 12:22 p.m.

Officers began a burglary investigation at 12:53 p.m. in the 1200 block of Keith Street. A padlock had been removed from a camper, which was found to be locked from the inside. The officers later apprehended a wanted female suspect with an active probation violation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Harrison Co. Detention Center, with additional charges pending.

Late Afternoon to Evening

At 3:02 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at Directory and Dickinson that resulted in the arrest of an adult female for felony possession of a controlled substance. Formal charges are pending.

A citizen contacted the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) at 6:12 p.m. in reference to stalking and was advised to make a formal report.

At 6:44 p.m., officers responded to a stranded vehicle at Washington and Polk. The vehicle had run out of gas and was refueled before being returned to service.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Jefferson at 7:24 p.m., resulting in the arrest of an adult female for domestic assault.

At 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a mentally ill subject in crisis in the 1200 block of Cooper Street. Officers spoke with the individual until he had calmed down.

Throughout the day, officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and continued to follow up on numerous investigations.

