Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to host annual Jailbreak Poker Run

Local News August 31, 2023
Poker Run
The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Jailbreak Poker Run on Saturday, September 16th. The event will feature a 200-mile scenic route through northern Missouri along the Lewis and Clark Trail. All street-legal classic, custom, and fun vehicles are welcome.

The poker run will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Old Grundy County Jailhouse on 8th Street in Trenton. Riders and drivers will collect a poker hand at designated stops along the route. The best hand will win a cash prize of $500, and the worst hand will win $50.

After the poker run, there will be a Rotary Fish Fry dinner at the Rock Barn. The cost of the poker run is $30 per bike or vehicle and $40 per couple. The fee includes a poker hand and dinner. Extra poker hands are available for $5 each.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is a non-profit organization that works to promote economic development and tourism in the Trenton area.

For more information, contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at (660) 359-4324, or visit the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website.

Here are details at a glance about the event:

  • The poker run will start and end in Trenton, Missouri.
  • The route will take riders and drivers through some of the most scenic parts of northern Missouri, including the Lewis and Clark Trail.
  • There will be five poker stops along the route.
  • The best hand will win a cash prize of $500, and the worst hand will win $50.
  • There will be a Rotary Fish Fry dinner at the Rock Barn after the poker run.
  • The cost of the poker run is $30 per bike or vehicle and $40 per couple.
  • The fee includes a poker hand and dinner. Extra poker hands are available for $5 each.
  • Proceeds from the event will benefit the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.
