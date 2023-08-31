Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to host annual Jailbreak Poker Run

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Jailbreak Poker Run on Saturday, September 16th. The event will feature a 200-mile scenic route through northern Missouri along the Lewis and Clark Trail. All street-legal classic, custom, and fun vehicles are welcome.

The poker run will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Old Grundy County Jailhouse on 8th Street in Trenton. Riders and drivers will collect a poker hand at designated stops along the route. The best hand will win a cash prize of $500, and the worst hand will win $50.

After the poker run, there will be a Rotary Fish Fry dinner at the Rock Barn. The cost of the poker run is $30 per bike or vehicle and $40 per couple. The fee includes a poker hand and dinner. Extra poker hands are available for $5 each.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is a non-profit organization that works to promote economic development and tourism in the Trenton area.

For more information, contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at (660) 359-4324, or visit the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website.

Here are details at a glance about the event:

