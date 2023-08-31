Drought conditions show improvement in north Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions have improved somewhat in North Missouri over the last week, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map. The map was released on the morning of August 31 and is based on conditions as of the morning of August 29.

In the Green Hills region, northeast Sullivan County is experiencing a slightly less severe drought. Severe drought conditions persist in southeast Putnam County and the southernmost part of Linn County. The remainder of Sullivan, Putnam, and Livingston counties is under moderate drought. Moderate drought also affects most of Mercer, Grundy, and Livingston counties, as well as north and east Caldwell County, south and east Daviess County, and northeast Harrison County. Northwest Harrison County has no drought or abnormally dry conditions. The rest of Caldwell, Daviess, and Harrison counties is abnormally dry. Southwest Mercer County and northwest Grundy County are also abnormally dry.

Some areas of Northwest Missouri that were abnormally dry last week now have no abnormally dry or drought conditions. Some severe drought in Northeast Missouri has improved to moderate drought, but some severe drought remains. Other areas with moderate drought, extreme drought, and abnormally dry conditions also persist in parts of Northeast Missouri.

The rest of the state appears to be about the same as last week. Central and West Missouri continue to experience extreme, severe, and moderate drought conditions. Much of South and East Missouri does not have abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 71.81% of the state, which is 0.52% less than last week.

As of the morning of August 31, Trenton was 4.88 inches below the average for year-to-date rainfall. For the week ending on the morning of August 29, Trenton received 0.84 inches of rain.

