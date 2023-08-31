Carrie Lamm Clark sworn in as Grundy County Associate Circuit Court Judge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Newly-appointed Grundy County Associate Circuit Court Judge Carrie Lamm Clark was sworn in for the position on August 30th.

Third Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson administered the oath. Other elected officials and Lamm Clark’s mother and husband attended.

Governor Mike Parson appointed Lamm Clark as an associate circuit court judge for Grundy County earlier this month. That came after the recent advancement of Hudson to Third Circuit Court presiding judge. The Third Circuit includes Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, and Putnam counties.

Lamm Clark served as Grundy County prosecuting attorney from 2015 to February 1st, 2019, and most recently as a judge advocate general for the Missouri National Guard.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri.

Related