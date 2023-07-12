Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests in northern Missouri on Monday, July 10, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple arrests in northern Missouri on Monday, July 10, 2023. Suspects were taken into custody for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, passing bad checks, driving offenses, and outstanding warrants.

Stephanie L. Neyens, a 46-year-old female resident of Kirksville, MO, was arrested at approximately 9:40 AM on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Neyens was held at the Adair County detention center but has since been released.

Billy W. Bachman, a 51-year-old male from Kirksville, MO, was also apprehended at the same time as Neyens. Bachman faces the same charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as Neyens. He was being held under a 24-hour hold at the Adair County detention center.

In a separate incident at 11:00 AM, Jason E. Day, a 48-year-old male from Trenton, TX, was arrested in Lewis County. Day was taken into custody on a Lewis County warrant for three counts of passing bad checks. He was being held at the Lewis County Jail, and bond is available for his release.

Anthony G. Fields, an 18-year-old male from Moberly, MO, was arrested in Randolph County at 8:37 PM. Fields faces charges of a minor in possession of alcohol, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no seat belt violation. He has been released.

Hipolita Rivera, a 56-year-old male from Belton, TX, was arrested at 9:35 AM in Boone County. Rivera was taken into custody on a misdemeanor Cass County warrant for failure to appear for an axle weight violation. He was currently being held at the Boone County Jail, and bond is available for his release.

Eric A. Petterman, a 43-year-old male from Waynesville, MO, was arrested in Johnson County at 12:47 AM. Petterman is facing numerous charges, including felony warrants from Washington, Phelps, and Franklin counties for driving under the influence, burglary, and assault, as well as a misdemeanor warrant from Camden County for leaving the scene of an accident. Petterman was being held without bond.

Finally, Brian W. Skaggs, a 47-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was arrested in Platte County at 10:42 PM. Skaggs faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been released.

