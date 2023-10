Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 17 arrests in North Missouri between September 29 and October 1, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports seventeen arrests in North Missouri between September 29 and October 1, 2023. The arrests spanned various counties and included charges ranging from resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Arrests by County:

LIVINGSTON DELANEY, ANTHONY M (36, Male, Bethany, MO) – September 29, 6:41 AM Charges: (1) Resisting arrest (2) Failure to drive within the right lane of the highway Held at: Livingston County Jail Release Info: Released

HARRISON NOVAK, ELIZABETH A (27, Female, Trenton, MO) – September 29, 9:47 AM Charges: (1) Warrant – Failure to appear – No insurance – Misdemeanor – Macon County Sheriff’s Department Held at: Harrison County Jail Release Info: Bondable

HOLT STAFFORD, JR, JAMES A (23, Male, Hartsburg, MO) – September 29, 1:37 PM Charges: 1. Possession of a controlled substance – Felony. 2. Unlawful use of a weapon – Felony. Held at: Holt County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 24-hour hold BLAND, SHAQUELL R (30, Male, La Vista, NE) – September 29, 3:50 PM Charges: 1. Fugitive from out of state – Felony. 2. Following too close. Held at: Andrew County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: No bond

CLINTON WALKUP, JOSHUA C (39, Male, St. Joseph, MO) – September 29, 6:12 PM Charges: 1. DWI drugs – Misdemeanor. 2. Careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. Held at: Released Release Info: Released

BUCHANAN POOR, VINCENT R (60, Male, Fort Smith, AR) – September 29, 9:33 PM Charges: 1. Newton County Sheriff’s Office Misdemeanor Warrant – Failure to display plates. 2) No valid plates 3) No valid license Held at: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center Release Info: Bondable SHORTEN, JULIAN J (19, Male, Kansas City, MO) – September 30, 5:44 AM Charges: (1) DWI – Misdemeanor (2) Speeding Held at: Buchanan County Jail Release Info: 24-hour hold VEGA, ALFREDO (58, Male, Ferrelview, MO) – September 30, 5:41 PM Charges: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor 2) Fail to drive on the right half of the roadway Held at: Law Enforcement Center Release Info: 24-hour hold

ANDREW VEGA, JUAN P (35, Male, Kansas City, MO) – September 30, 2:13 AM Charges: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Fail to maintain right half of roadway Held at: Andrew County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: 12 hr hold

ATCHISON ERICKSON, TIMOTHY C (38, Male, Ashville, NC) – September 30, 2:59 AM Charges: 1) Felony driving while intoxicated – Class E 2) Driving while suspended or revoked 3) Failed to display valid plates on motor vehicle 4) Fail to maintain financial responsibility Held at: Atchison County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: 24-hour hold

DAVIESS HERNANDEZ, JOSE A (36, Male, Kansas City, KS) – September 30, 8:02 PM Charges: 1) Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated 2) Resisting arrest 3) Operate motor vehicle on highway without a valid license 4) Consumption of alcoholic beverage when driving 5) Exceeded posted speed limit Held at: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Release Info: 24-hour hold

CHARITON MCGOWAN, MARK A (48, Male, Marceline, MO) – September 29, 9:05 AM Charges: 1) Driving while intoxicated – Chronic offender 2) Failure to comply with ignition interlock 3) Exceeding posted speed limit 4) No insurance 5) Driving while revoked – Second offense Held at: Released Release Info: Released

SCOTLAND WHITNEY, BRYAN N (43, Male, Memphis, MO) – September 29, 9:45 PM Charges: 1) DWI first Held at: Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: Released

MARION ORDONES, EDER C (37, Male, St Charles, MO) – September 29, 11:01 PM Charges: 1) DWI alcohol Held at: Processed roadside Release Info: Released

SULLIVAN SCHMIDT, WILLIAM G (43, Male, Novinger, MO) – September 30, 12:28 AM Charges: 1) Felony driving without a valid license 2) Failed to display valid plates 3) No insurance Held at: Sullivan County Jail Release Info: Released REYES MARTINEZ, ERICK R (41, Male, Milan, MO) – October 1, 12:48 AM Charges: 1) DWI 2) Failed to maintain the right half Held at: Sullivan County Jail Release Info: Released

MONROE LANGERUD, ALBERT D (26, Male, Stoutsville, MO) – September 30, 7:46 PM Charges: 1) DWI 2) Speed Held at: Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: Released



The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to urge residents to drive responsibly and to be aware of the consequences of their actions on the road.

