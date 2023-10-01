Missouri Court of Appeals to hear three cases in Milan; hold question and answer session following legal proceedings

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, meets Monday, October 2, 2023, in Milan to hear oral arguments in three cases and to speak with the public.

The court usually holds proceedings in Kansas City, however, it also meets elsewhere in its jurisdiction to allow more people to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see. For more than 25 years, the court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in its jurisdiction. These include the northwest and north-central sections of the state, as well as portions of northeast Missouri and much of central Missouri.

The session in Milan begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Sullivan County Courthouse. After oral arguments, the judges will discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.

The panel consists of Chief Judge Gary Witt, Judge Douglas Thomson, and Special Judge Andrea Vandeloecht.

Witt was appointed to the Western District in 2010 after being an Associate Circuit Judge in Platte County. Thomson joined the Western District in 2020 after previously being an Associate Circuit Judge in Nodaway County. Vandeloecht has been an Associate Circuit Judge in Chariton County since being elected in 2010.

