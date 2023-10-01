Audio: Structural damage “more severe than previously thought” at Wesley United Methodist Church

Local News October 1, 2023 Randall Mann
Wesley United Methodist Church header photo
Services have been held in the basement of the Wesley Church since a May 6 tornado tore two large holes in the roof of the 130-year-old building. Structural engineers have recommended that the Wesley building be vacated. The congregation was informed of the situation at services last Sunday.

Wesley Pastor Bob Voels discussed the situation on the Wesley United Methodist Church program Sunday morning, October 1, on KTTN:

 

 

Pastor Bob Voels of Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton.

 

(Video credit: Robert Wimer)

 

