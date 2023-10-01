Governor Parson makes appointment to Veterinary Medical Board, fills two county office vacancies and fills position on Conservation Commission

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that he has appointed Ray Wagner to the Conservation Commission, made one appointment to the Veterinary Medical Board, and filled two county office vacancies.

Lorrie Duckworth, of Bloomfield, was appointed as the Stoddard County Public Administrator.

Ms. Duckworth has served as a deputy juvenile officer for the 35th Judicial Circuit in Stoddard County since 2013. She previously owned and operated an in-home daycare center.

Galen Ericson, of Blue Springs, was appointed to the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board.

Dr. Ericson currently serves as a veterinarian at Ericson Veterinary Consultants. He also serves as the District One Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tempore for the Blue Springs City Council. Dr. Ericson holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University.

Jon Kerns, of Atlanta, was appointed as the Macon County Assessor.

Mr. Kerns currently serves as owner of JMK Builders, LLC, and as a real estate agent for North Missouri Land/Macon Realty. His civic engagement includes the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Macon County Optimist Club.

Ray Wagner, of Town and Country, was appointed to the Conservation Commission.

Mr. Wagner currently serves as senior advisor for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. He previously served as senior vice president of global government and public affairs for Enterprise Holdings. Mr. Wagner holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Law, an LLM law degree from Washington University School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in political science from Saint Louis University.

