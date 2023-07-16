Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 14 arrests in northern Missouri on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported several arrests made across northern Missouri for their alleged involvement in driving under the influence and other related offenses.

One of the recent incidents took place on the early morning of July 15, 2023, in Buchanan County. Jociana L. Wigley, a 25-year-old female resident of Saint Joseph, Missouri, was taken into custody by authorities. She faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Wigley was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

In a separate incident in Buchanan County later that morning, Kylah A. Herman, a 26-year-old female from Kansas City, Missouri, was apprehended by law enforcement officers. Herman stands accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was also being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Moving to Atchison County, a 26-year-old female named Mackenzie H. Clarke, hailing from Grass Valley, California, was arrested on the evening of July 15, 2023. Clarke faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle. She was being held at the South Atchison County facility under a 12-hour hold.

In Holt County, Luis Antonio Ramirez Mitre, a 23-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, was taken into custody on the same day. Ramirez Mitre faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway when it was of sufficient width, and operating a motor vehicle on the highway without a valid license. He was being held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department with a 24-hour hold.

On July 15, 2023, Wyatt A. Tate, a 25-year-old male resident of Pickering, Missouri, was arrested by authorities in Andrew County. Tate is accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was being held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

Jeremy P. Mumma, a 47-year-old male from Albany, Missouri, was apprehended in Gentry County on the same day. Mumma faces charges of felony driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Moving to Nodaway County, Drew A. Sternberg, a 38-year-old male from Maitland, Missouri, was arrested in the early hours of July 16, 2023. Sternberg faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was being held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

Returning to Buchanan County, Ana L. Ramirez De Gonzalez, a 36-year-old female from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was apprehended during the early hours of July 16, 2023. Ramirez De Gonzalez faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

In Sullivan County, Jacob D. Hubbard, a 29-year-old male from Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody on July 15, 2023. Hubbard faces charges of driving while intoxicated on drugs, driving without insurance, and not wearing a seat belt. However, he has since been released from the Sullivan County Jail.

In Randolph County, Greysen C. Vanwye, a 19-year-old male from Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on the same day. Vanwye faces charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated and being a minor visibly intoxicated. He has been released from the Moberly Police Department.

Kathy L. Shields, a 68-year-old female from Lineville, Iowa, was arrested in Putnam County on July 16, 2023. Shields faces charges of driving while intoxicated and has been released from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

In Sullivan County, Brian D. Weaver, a 50-year-old male from Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody in the early hours of July 16, 2023. Weaver faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon (felony) and not wearing a seat belt. He has since been released from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

In Ralls County, Michael M. Kelly, a 21-year-old male from Wentzville, Missouri, was arrested during the early morning hours of July 16, 2023. Kelly faces charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident. He has been released from the Ralls County Jail.

Finally, in Linn County, Austin J. Hoff, a 19-year-old male from Elkhorn, Nebraska, was taken into custody on July 16, 2023. Hoff faces charges of possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. He has been released from Linn County.

