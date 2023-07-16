Two-vehicle collision on Highway 24 in northeast Missouri injures woman from LaGrange

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A failure to yield resulted in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 24, five miles east of Taylor, Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at approximately 2:09 PM, involving a 2016 Dodge Ram and a 2005 Hyundai Accent. The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and moderate injuries to one of the drivers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Hyundai Accent driven by Mary L. Prisner, 61, from LaGrange, MO, was traveling northbound when it failed to yield and pulled into the path of a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Joey L. Corbin, 45, from Lewistown, MO. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

The impact of the collision resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles, rendering them inoperable. The 2005 Hyundai Accent was towed from the scene by Towing Solutions, while the 2016 Dodge Ram was towed by Robert’s Garage.

Mary L. Prisner sustained moderate injuries in the accident. She was transported by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for further medical treatment.

Assisting at the scene were Trooper Johnson (#510), the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, Adams County Ambulance, Quincy Fire Department, and Palmyra Fire Department.

