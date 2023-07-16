Accident on Highway 10 in Ray County injures two, including 8-year-old boy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Ray County Highway 10 Saturday afternoon, resulting in significant damage to a 2017 Ford Escape and leaving two individuals, including a child, with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and provided assistance.

According to the accident report filed by Trooper I. L. Kimball, the incident took place at approximately 4:19 PM on a stretch of Ray County highway, westbound 10 east of Young Road. The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as 65-year-old Sharon L. Feil of Hardin, Missouri, was heading westbound at the time of the crash.

The report indicated that Feil’s vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, colliding with an embankment. The impact caused the Ford Escape to become airborne before overturning. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was later towed away by Carmichael’s Tow.

Both Feil and a juvenile male passenger, whose identity was not disclosed but was identified as an 8-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in the accident. Neither Feil nor the young passenger were utilizing a seat belt.

The child was transported by Carroll County EMS to Children’s Mercy Hospital for further medical treatment. Feil, on the other hand, was taken by Lawson EMS to North Kansas City Hospital.

