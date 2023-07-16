Mercer County Fair officials announce winners from the Beef Show

The Beef Show on Saturday at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton showcased outstanding talent and livestock.
Here are the winners of this event:
- Justin Dixon, representing Trenton, Grand Champion Bull
- Cutler Epperson, hailing from Laredo, Reserve Champion Bull
- Scout VanGenderen, a resident of Lucerne, Grand Champion Female and also earned the Junior Showman title
- Abigail Clark, representing Jamesport, Reserve Champion Female
- Hesston VanGenderen, from Lucerne, Grand Champion Market Steer
- Jase Marx, a participant from Dearborn, Reserve Champion Market Steer
- Dylan Hamilton, hailing from Lucerne, Senior Showman
- Skylar Reese, Adult Showman
- Thomas Rogers, representing Princeton, claimed First in Mercer County Performance