Mercer County Fair officials announce winners from the Beef Show

The Beef Show on Saturday at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton showcased outstanding talent and livestock.

Here are the winners of this event:

Justin Dixon, representing Trenton, Grand Champion Bull

Cutler Epperson, hailing from Laredo, Reserve Champion Bull

Scout VanGenderen, a resident of Lucerne, Grand Champion Female and also earned the Junior Showman title

Abigail Clark, representing Jamesport, Reserve Champion Female

Hesston VanGenderen, from Lucerne, Grand Champion Market Steer

Jase Marx, a participant from Dearborn, Reserve Champion Market Steer

Dylan Hamilton, hailing from Lucerne, Senior Showman

Skylar Reese, Adult Showman

Thomas Rogers, representing Princeton, claimed First in Mercer County Performance

