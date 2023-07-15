Head-on collision on Route A in Marion County, in northeast Missouri, results in serious injuries

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A head-on collision on Route A, approximately one mile north of Route M in Marion County, in northeast Missouri, resulted in serious injuries and extensive damage to two vehicles on Thursday evening. According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 10:25 PM.

The vehicles involved in the crash were identified as a 2014 Ford Explorer and a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier. The Ford Explorer, driven by Karen J. Ransom, a 56-year-old female resident of Maywood, Missouri, was traveling northbound. The Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by Keenan M. Tobias, a 64-year-old male from Palmyra, Missouri, was heading southbound.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the center line, leading to a head-on collision with the Ford Explorer. The impact of the crash resulted in significant damage to both vehicles, rendering them total losses. Towing services were provided by Roberts Towing.

Both drivers sustained injuries in the accident. Karen J. Ransom, who was wearing her seat belt, suffered moderate injuries. She was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital for medical treatment. Keenan M. Tobias, however, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted by Air Evac to University Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, Lewis County Ambulance, Palmyra Fire Department, and Philadelphia Fire Department, responded to the scene of the accident to provide assistance and ensure the safety of all involved parties.

