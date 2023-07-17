Trenton receives near-normal precipitation in July after four dry months

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After experiencing four consecutive months of below-normal precipitation, Trenton has finally received near-normal moisture this month. Rainfall data for July indicates that the city has received 2.41 inches at the water plant in western Trenton, where measurements are taken for the National Weather Service. Similarly, Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs has reported 2.39 inches at his residence on East 5th Street, a nearly identical amount.

These totals slightly exceed the average amount for this point in July in Trenton, which is 2.25 inches. However, slightly below-average amounts have been recorded at the Barton Farm Campus, located at the southeast edge of Trenton, and at KTTN in downtown Trenton. The Barton Farm Campus has received 1.99 inches so far this month, while KTTN has recorded 1.74 inches.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center had predicted above-normal precipitation for this area in July. However, the official precipitation total for the year at Trenton currently stands at 14.62 inches, which is 6.42 inches below the normal average.

Before this month, the growing season in Trenton had experienced an unusually dry start. From April through June, the total precipitation was just 5.17 inches, marking the third smallest total for that period in KTTN weather records since 1970. The lowest amounts for April through June were recorded in 1988 with 3.74 inches, followed by 2018 with 5.07 inches, and this year with 5.17 inches. The year 1980 closely followed with 5.20 inches.

It is worth noting that this year witnessed considerably more precipitation from January through March compared to those other years. From January through March, Trenton received 7.04 inches of moisture, while in 2018 it was 2.95 inches, in 1988 it was 3.09 inches, and in January through March of 1980, it reached 4.86 inches.

