Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets on sale now

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Fair concert and event tickets are on sale now! This includes all concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, State Fair Arena events, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, and $10 advanced gate admission. These tickets will be available through Etix.com and also at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, located on the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m.

Monday through Friday, now through Aug. 5, expanding to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8-10 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair, Aug. 11-21.

The State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, is the venue for eight concerts, two tractor pulls, and one auto race this year. Children two and under are free to all Grandstand concerts but must sit on adult laps. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission:

THURSDAY, AUG. 11 – TRACE ADKINS WITH LONESTAR , 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$45 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 12 – TESLA WITH FUEL , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

SATURDAY, AUG. 13 – SAM HUNT WITH SEAN STEMALY , 7:30 p.m., $45 regular grandstand/$50 premium grandstand and $55 regular track/$60 premium track

SUNDAY, AUG. 14 – MISSOURI STATE FAIR SHOOT OUT TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL , All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $20 adults/$10 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

MONDAY, AUG. 15 – LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE , 6 p.m., $30 adults/$12 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under

TUESDAY, AUG. 16 – CASTING CROWNS WITH WE ARE MESSENGERS , 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$30 track

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 – ZZ TOP RAW WHISKY TOUR WITH GOODBYE JUNE , 7:30 p.m., $45 regular grandstand/$50 premium grandstand and $55 regular track/$60 premium track

THURSDAY, AUG. 18 – CHARLEY CROCKETT & STONEY LARUE , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$35 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 19 – KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND WITH THE FOUR TOPS , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand/$40 track

SATURDAY, AUG. 20 – JUSTIN MOORE WITH HEATH SANDERS , 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand/$35 premium grandstand and $40 regular track/$45 premium track

SUNDAY, AUG. 21 – POWRi 410 SPRINT CARS, B MODIFIEDS, SHOW ME VINTAGE CARS/2ND ANNUAL RON DITZFELD MEMORIAL RACE, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under

The State Fair Arena is another popular venue on the fairgrounds, offering 11 days of action including the rodeo, bull riding, and motorsports. Children five and under are free to all events at the State Fair Arena but must sit on an adult’s lap. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission:

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, AUG. 11-12 – MRCA SHOW-ME STATE RODEO , 7 p.m., $8 adult/$5 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SATURDAY, AUG. 13 – MRCA SHOW-ME STATE RODEO , 7 p.m., $10 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SUNDAY, AUG. 14 – MOTOCROSS, FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND OF THE MO FAIR CROSS SERIES , 7 p.m., $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

MONDAY, AUG. 15 – FLAT TRACK TT RACE , 7 p.m., $7 ticket/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

TUESDAY, AUG. 16 – MSF TRUCK & FARM TRACTOR PULL , 12 p.m., and 6 p.m., $5 adult/free kids 12 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 – ANTIQUE CLASSIC TRACTOR PULL , 10 a.m., and 6 p.m., Free, no event ticket required

THURSDAY, AUG. 18 – GARDEN TRACTOR AND MINI ROD AND TRUCK PULL , 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Free, no event ticket required

FRIDAY, AUG. 19 – BULL RIDING COMPETITION , 8 p.m., $12 adult/$6 youth (ages 6-12)/Free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SATURDAY, AUG. 20 – BULL RIDING COMPETITION , 8 p.m., $14 adult/$7 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

SUNDAY, AUG. 21 – DEMOLITION DERBY, 2 p.m., $15 adult/$8 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult’s lap)

The 2022 Governor’s Ham Breakfast is a traditional gathering of Missouri elected officials, leaders in agriculture, and supporters of the Missouri State Fair. The Breakfast features Missouri country cured ham and other Missouri Grown products. Tickets are $50 per plate and include Aug. 18 gate admission to the Fair.

