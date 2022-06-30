Jefferson Medical Group in Carrollton welcomes two new primary care providers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces the addition of two primary care providers to its Jefferson Medical Group clinics. Heidi Leimkuehler, FNP-C joins the team starting July 6, and Courtney Pitt, FNP-C starts July 12.

“We are so excited to have these ladies join our primary care team,” said Jean Steele, Director of Jefferson Medical Group. “Both of these providers are locals who have a great appreciation for patient-centered, rural healthcare and the importance of caring for your family, friends and neighbors.”

Leimkuehler, who is a Brunswick native, received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg and her master’s degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis. “I did a clinical rotation with Tara Swan, FNP-BC, and while there, I met Dr. Horine and Dr. Ralls,” Leimkuehler said. “They all were very welcoming and great mentors. At CCMH JMG, everyone worked together well. It seems like a great place to be a part of a team.”

Leimkuehler looks forward to the opportunity to provide quality healthcare locally. She enjoys practicing medicine because of the ability to learn something new and provide patient-centered care. Her medical interests include family medicine and oncology.

Leimkuehler’s personal interests include anything outdoors and she loves to watch baseball and travel with her family.

Pitt isn’t a stranger to Carrollton or our patients. Pitt previously saw patients at Jefferson Medical Group from May 2011 to December 2017. “I love rural healthcare and enjoy working in the community where I live,” Pitt said. “I am most excited about seeing my ‘old’ patients again! I’ve especially missed well-child visits. I love seeing the babies grow up.”

Pitt, who is a Stet native, received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from William Jewell College and her master’s degree in nursing from Graceland

University. “My favorite thing about practicing medicine is getting to know my patients and developing great relationships with them,” Pitt said.

Pitt’s personal interests include photography, any outdoor activities, reading, and spending time with her children.

Leimkuehler and Pitt joins Dr. Richard Smith; Dr. Andy Horine; Dr. Timothy Reid; Dr. Pamela Ralls; Greg Stafford, PA-C; Tara Swan, FNP-BC; and Trent Link, FNP-BC seeing patients of all ages at Jefferson Medical Group clinics, which are located in Carrolton, Brunswick, Hale and Norborne.

Jefferson Medical Group provides a wide array of general healthcare services including family care, vaccinations, sports and DOT physicals, well-child examinations, women’s health, sports medicine and geriatric care.

Jefferson Medical Group is a Rural Health Clinic and a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). A PCMH is a model of patient care that uses a team-based approach and emphasizes care coordination and communication to provide quality care, help lower medical costs, and achieve an excellent patient care experience.

To schedule an appointment with Leimkuehler or Pitt, call 660-542-1695.