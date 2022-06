Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on Tuesday morning discussed next year’s salary schedule before deciding to set the base salary for a teacher at $33,000.

The discussion also involved the state baseline grant that is being offered to boost the beginning salaries of teachers. The board decided to give at least $ 2,500 to any teacher not benefiting from the state grant.

It was a short meeting but all seven Gallatin School Board members attended the meeting.