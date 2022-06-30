Six year old Iowa boy dies after being struck by front-end loader

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Decatur County, Iowa, located just north of the state line with Missouri, has experienced its second fatality accident in two days.

The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a six-year-old boy died at the Decatur County Hospital in Leon. The boy was a pedestrian when he was hit by a vehicle.

Forty-one-year-old Justin Andrew Miller of Leon, Iowa was using a front-end loader to retrieve a round hay bale from the east ditch of Lineville Road as the hay bale had fallen from a truck and trailer. When the hay bale was retrieved from the ditch, the unit turned into a private drive on Lineville Road. But while turning, the patrol said the unit struck the boy who sustained fatal injuries.

The Iowa Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim in a Tuesday night UTV accident in a hay field, also in Decatur County.

Forty-six-year-old Brian C. Kitt of Ankeny, Iowa died at the hospital in Leon. The trooper said Kitt had been ejected from the U-V when it went out of control and rolled over on private property.