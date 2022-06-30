Tim Beavers retires from Grundy Electric Cooperative after 45 years

Local News June 30, 2022June 30, 2022 KTTN News
Tim Beavers retires from Grundy Electric
On June 1, 1977, Tim Beavers began his co-op career as an apprentice lineman. In 1981 he was recognized for completion of his apprenticeship and was named a Journeyman Lineman. Eight years later, Tim accepted the position of Lead Lineman on Construction.

In 1994 Tim was named Meter Technician/Materials Cler and later filled the role of Automation/Substation Technician, assisting with the installation and diagnostics of SCADA substation equipment.

The entire crew at Grundy Electric Cooperative wishes Tim the best and hopes he enjoys retirement.  

