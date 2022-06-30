Tim Beavers retires from Grundy Electric Cooperative after 45 years

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On June 1, 1977, Tim Beavers began his co-op career as an apprentice lineman. In 1981 he was recognized for completion of his apprenticeship and was named a Journeyman Lineman. Eight years later, Tim accepted the position of Lead Lineman on Construction.

In 1994 Tim was named Meter Technician/Materials Cler and later filled the role of Automation/Substation Technician, assisting with the installation and diagnostics of SCADA substation equipment.

The entire crew at Grundy Electric Cooperative wishes Tim the best and hopes he enjoys retirement.