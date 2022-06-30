Peerless Products to expand in Nevada, investing $3.5 million and creating more than 100 jobs

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Windows and doors manufacturer Peerless Products, Inc., recently announced it will expand in Nevada, investing $3.5 million and creating 111 new jobs. Peerless’ expansion will increase the company’s production capacity at its existing Nevada facility used for warehousing, manufacturing, and research and development.

“It’s exciting to see Peerless Products growing in Nevada, and we look forward to the positive impact its success will have on the community,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Our state’s pro-growth business environment is resulting in investments that make real differences in the lives of Missourians. We’re proud to support companies like Peerless as we continue our focus on developing a strong workforce, improving critical infrastructure, and creating opportunity.”

Peerless has operated in Nevada since 2019 and employs more than 40 people as part of its sales, marketing, and logistics team. In addition to adding 111 new jobs, the company’s expansion includes significant investment in new machinery and equipment. Renovations of Peerless’ 220,000-square-foot Nevada location are underway to update the space and ensure readiness for the company’s continued growth. The company plans to host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony later this year.

“We have expansions in the manufacturing side of things that we have to develop into and this facility is going to give that opportunity,” said Jeremiah Richards, Innovative Solutions Director for Peerless. “Western Missouri, Eastern Kansas, these are places that have hardworking people that build good quality products. I think over the course of this year, the facility, getting it back up to standards to be a manufacturing plant is the goal, and with that comes certain aspects. Right now, it’s a finished goods facility only. In the next 60 days, we hope to make it somewhat of a raw goods facility.”

“Peerless Products’ expansion is another example of a success achieved by stakeholders working together to benefit their community and state,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Peerless is investing in Nevada and creating jobs that will support local workers and their families. Our team is grateful to assist with this project and joins each of our partners in congratulating the company and community.”

“Over the next five years, Peerless plans to add over 100 jobs to Vernon County – our largest expansion for a very long time,” said Ben Vickers, Director of BUILD VC. “This project all goes back to the leadership of Peerless, and it just goes to show what a great community we have that they are willing to make that investment. The city of Nevada and Vernon County welcome this expansion wholeheartedly.”

Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors, founded in Fort Scott, Kansas in 1952, is a Midwestern manufacturer of high-performance aluminum architectural and commercial windows for new construction, replacement, and historical construction. Peerless is a member of the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA formerly AAMA) and tests all of its products to meet the most stringent quality standards set by FGIA.

Learn more about PeerlessPRoducts, Inc. at peerlessproducts.com.