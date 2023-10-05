Missouri Livestock Symposium announces photo contest with “Missouri Farm Life” theme

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Send your best snapshots of Missouri farm life and enter this year’s Missouri Livestock Symposium photo contest. Entries are due by October 31, 2023.

The contest is open to amateur photographers in the state of Missouri. Photographers may submit up to three entries. Each entry must depict some aspect of agriculture, such as farm life, farm scenes, or livestock.

To submit your entries, email them to [email protected]. Your email should include your name, complete address, phone number, age, the title of the photo, and a brief description of the photo. Photos should measure 8.5 x 11 inches in portrait orientation. Ensure that photos are submitted in .jpg format with a resolution of at least 300 dpi. Comprehensive contest guidelines are available on the website.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium committee will select the top photo from all the entries submitted by the deadline. The winning photo will be showcased at the evening program of the Missouri Livestock Symposium on Friday, December 2, 2022, and will also grace the cover of the Missouri Livestock Symposium program book.

You can view photos entered into the contest on the Symposium’s Flickr stream and the Missouri Livestock Symposium Facebook page.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium, held on December 1 and 2, 2023, at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville, MO, stands as the leading educational event and trade show for livestock producers. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from renowned speakers discussing current topics, explore a vast agricultural trade show, and enjoy complimentary meals courtesy of the state’s top commodity groups. The event is free to attend, and there is no need for pre-registration.

For more details about the Missouri Livestock Symposium, please refer to the Missouri Livestock Symposium official website, the Facebook page, or contact 660-665-9866.

