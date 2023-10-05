Main Street Trenton Presents: An evening of “Boos and Brews”

Main Street Trenton is set to host a unique beer stroll event, “Boos and Brews,” in Downtown Trenton on October 27th. The evening promises a lively atmosphere as patrons indulge in a beer-tasting experience.

Check-in for the event will take place at The Space. The stroll is scheduled to run from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by a party in a grand tent that will keep spirits high until 11 p.m.

In addition to the beer, a selection of vendors will be available, offering food and drinks for attendees to purchase.

Those interested in being part of this exclusive event can get their tickets for $25 in advance on Eventbrite. For local enthusiasts, tickets are also available at Howard’s Department Store, the Main Street Mercantile, and Vintage Vines. Tickets will be priced at $30 if purchased on the day of the “Boos and Brews” event.