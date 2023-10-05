Traffic stop in Blythedale leads to drug and firearm discovery

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Sheila Ann Cracraft, a 64-year-old Blythedale woman, is facing multiple felony charges following a discovery of drugs and firearms at her residence by Harrison County law enforcement.

According to online court records, Cracraft has been charged with the delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. Additionally, she faces a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $150,000, cash only. An initial court appearance has been scheduled for October 10.

The charges stem from an October 3 traffic stop by the Highway Patrol due to a lane violation. Based on the information gathered from an individual associated with the stop, a search warrant was obtained for their residence. The home turned out to be owned by the individual’s mother, identified as Cracraft.

Upon executing the search warrant, authorities uncovered six glass methamphetamine pipes, approximately two grams of methamphetamine, three weighing scales, and three firearms.

Records indicate that Cracraft shares her address with 40-year-old John Douglas Parker. Parker, too, was charged following a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol on the same day. He faces charges for felony first-degree drug trafficking or attempt, as well as a seat belt violation.

