Trenton R-9 Board of Education to discuss shortened four-day school week and more on October 10

The Trenton Teachers Association is set to present information on a potential four-day school week at the upcoming Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting. Scheduled for October 10 at 5:30 p.m., the meeting will be held at the school district office.

Aside from the proposal for a shortened school week, several other key topics will be on the agenda for discussion. Among these are a GEC Grant application, data from the Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course Exam, and a report on Special Education English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) / English as a Second Language (ESL). Additionally, an evaluation of the Assessment Program and a summer school report will be considered.

Furthermore, a closed session is slated to take place during the October 10 meeting. This session will focus on the discussion of employees, individually identifiable personnel records, performance ratings or records pertaining to employees, and specific student matters.

