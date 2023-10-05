Princeton R-5 Board of Education eyes field relocation and new bus routes at upcoming meeting

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education is set to consider approval of new bus routes during its upcoming meeting. The gathering is scheduled for October 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.

Apart from bus routes, a host of other topics will be under review. The agenda promises updates on a School Safety Grant award, a field relocation, and insights into the “Wall of Fame” discussion. Additionally, there will be a report from the transportation director and recent developments regarding health and life insurance will be addressed.

Concluding the public discussions, the board will go into a closed session to deliberate on employee matters and records.

