Missouri legislature has two right to work measures moving fast in last week of session

The Missouri Senate has passed a resolution that would move up the date on a ballot referendum with the hope voters will pass right to work into law.

A ballot measure to make right to work a constitutional amendment was soundly defeated in 1978. But Republican Senator Mike Kehoe thinks the business and work environment has changed over the past 40 years, and that voters have taken notice.

According to recent polling, the union-backed ballot measure Republicans are trying to move is tied at 40%, with 20% undecided.

