Missouri Department of Conservation to offer “Grand River Paddling Experience” on September 5, 2023

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a Grand River Paddling Experience from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, September 5, with a put-in at the Wabash Crossing Access. The Wabash Access is located about one mile east of Gallatin and can be reached via Missouri Highway 6 with a turn onto County Road 239. Some prior float trip experience is suggested, but beginners are also welcome. This event provides an opportunity to learn how to paddle downstream with guidance from MDC instructors.

The Grand River flows through what was once a prairie landscape but is now farming country. It is one of the largest rivers in northwest Missouri and a major tributary of the Missouri River. MDC will provide all canoes, kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices needed for the trip. Participants may also bring their own watercraft and gear. Life jackets must be worn while on the river. Once the float has started, there are no road accesses to exit the river.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks, including plenty of drinking water. Each watercraft will have room for a small cooler. The float’s occurrence depends on the Grand River’s water levels. If the water levels are too low, the float will be moved to a secondary location on the Platte River at the Platte Falls Conservation Area near Platte City.

For more information on the float, contact Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, in Chillicothe. Email [email protected]. Registration is required for the float trip. To register, visit this link.

