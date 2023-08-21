Obituary: Donald Lee Schroff

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donald Lee Schroff, 91, of Bethany, MO, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at a veterans’ home in Cameron, MO.

He was born on April 24, 1932, in Bethany, Missouri, the son of Elmer and Effie (Maize) Schroff.

Donald served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. His main interest in life was his work. He was an over-the-road truck driver who independently owned and operated his business for 60 years. In addition to his work, he enjoyed riding his horse, Popcorn, and his ’49 Harley Davidson, as well as water skiing and hunting turkey, deer, pheasants, quail, and rabbits.

Donald is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jaynelle (Crabtree) Schroff, of the home; son, Rick (Nita) Schroff of Bethany, MO; daughter, Reiko Schroff (friend, Tammy Long) of Kearney, MO; sister, Vera Wheeler of Bethany, MO; grandson, Casey (Michelle) Schroff; granddaughter, Kelli (Greg) Young; great-grandchildren, Hayli Jo Young, Jaycee Lynn Schroff, Coley Power, and Brantley Hale Young; sister-in-law, Margaret Crabtree; aunt, Emma Jean Garcia; and several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Donald has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. There are no scheduled services per Donald’s wishes. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424

