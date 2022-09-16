Missouri Department of Conservation to hold program on Wingshooting near Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a program on Effective Wingshooting near Trenton next month. An introduction to fundamentals will be given at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range on October 22nd from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

The program will also include distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection for hunting, and shotgun patterning to help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills with the non-toxic shot.

Participants will watch a presentation on shooting steel shot and effective wingshooting. They will then go outside and work on crossing shotgun shots and patterning a gun.

Participants should bring guns they hunt with most. MDC will provide ammunition and clay birds. Participants can bring their own shells or use the brands provided.

Participants should dress for the weather. They are asked to bring a bag chair for themselves and their lunch. Drinks will be provided.

Registrants for the October 22nd program should be at least 15 years old. Register on the MDC website by clicking this link.