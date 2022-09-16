Obituary & Services: Anita C. Robertson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Anita C. Robertson, 89, Lee’s Summit, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Lee’s Summit, MO.

She was born on September 14, 1933, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Ira and Verna (Allen) Hendren.

On November 7, 1975, she married James Robertson. He survives of the home.

Anita was a homemaker and also an ordained minister for many years. She and James enjoyed RVing and were members of Campers for Christ. They went on several mission trips to help churches with building projects. They enjoyed their time with family, especially their grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold, Larry, and Garland Hendren, and a sister, Marilyn Wilkinson.

In addition to her husband, Anita is survived by her children, Jackie Deskins and Joni (Jimmy) Wylie both of Goldsboro, TX, Jim (Thaila) Robertson, Abilene, TX, and Don (Hilary) Robertson, Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Noah and Hannah Wylie, Jonathan and Natalie Robertson, Matt Robertson, David Fritz, and Carrie Wood and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 19 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Friends may call after 8:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.