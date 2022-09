WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen on September 14th heard about a rate study done with Missouri Rural Water and the city clerk to determine if current water and wastewater rates are sufficient.

A public hearing will be September 21st at 6 p.m. to discuss customer water and wastewater rates. City of Galt water customers are invited to get information on the possibility of rate increases.

If needed, the board will adjust rates at the meeting on October 12th at 6 o’clock.