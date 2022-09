WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports Northwest Health Services has provided new automated external defibrillators to the police department and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

The devices were obtained through the Rural Community Opioid Response Program Grant, which was provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

AEDs will be issued to deputies on patrol. One AED is also to be installed in the Grundy County Detention Center.