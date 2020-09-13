Missing Hale resident found by private citizen on Saturday morning

A missing resident of the Hale community was located late Saturday morning, sometime after the pickup truck he was driving went off a road in southeastern Livingston County and hit a small grove of trees.

Eighty-one-year-old William Weaver was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with moderate injuries.

The highway patrol listed the time of the accident at approximately 9 o’clock Friday night, although the actual time of the wreck was unknown. Weaver was located Saturday morning around 10 o’clock.

The accident happened two miles south of Bedford on Route H as the northbound pickup traveled off the right side of the road, went into a field, hit a small grove of trees, and came to rest on its wheels. Damage to the pickup was reported as moderate. It was unknown whether Weaver was wearing a seat belt.

The investigating officer said the patrol was assisted by The Missouri Department of Conservation, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, and Chillicothe Emergency Services.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, on Friday, had issued a missing and possibly endangered senior citizen advisory saying William “Bill” Weaver had been missing most of Friday and could be experiencing a medical incident. In an update Saturday morning, the sheriff noted weaver and his pickup remained missing, being last seen on Friday morning in Hale and seemed disoriented, area agencies searched through the night, and the incident had been expanded to statewide and beyond.

Late Saturday morning the sheriff said weaver was found by a private citizen after the truck was wrecked well off the road.

