Minor injuries reported in crash at intersection of Tindall Avenue and Crowder Road in Trenton

Trenton police said there were minor injuries late Saturday morning when a pickup truck collided with a car at the intersection of Tindall Avenue and Crowder Road.

The driver of the pickup, 53-year-old Aaron Bright of Trenton, received injuries to his head and nose. The driver of the car, 32-year-old Kevin Ewing of rural Trenton, reported pain in his left arm, left shoulder, and to his neck. Both refused transport to the hospital.

The pickup driven by Bright was eastbound on Crowder Road, stopped at the intersection with Tindall Avenue, and then proceeded into the intersection. The car driven by Ewing was northbound on Tindall Avenue when it was hit on its driver’s side.

Damage was listed as minor to the pickup and moderate to the car. Police said Bright was wearing a seat belt but Ewing was not.

The owner of the pickup was listed as Morse and Sons of Trenton.

Bright was issued a summons accusing him of failure to yield at a stop intersection.

