U-Haul catches fire on Highway 36

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

No injuries were reported when the right front wheel of a U-Haul van caught fire early Saturday afternoon on Highway 36 near Chillicothe.

A representative from the Chillicothe Fire Department reported the engine compartment and cab received heavy smoke damage. No damage was reported to the cargo bed, or to a car being towed.

About 200 gallons of water were used.

The driver was en route from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Delco, Idaho.

The fire department reported the driver and his wife left the area in another car.

Related