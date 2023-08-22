Milan man arrested after alleged break-in at Sullivan County Public Water District office

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Milan Police have reported the arrest of a suspect who was allegedly inside a building on South Pearl Street after business hours on the night of August 16.

Ricky Adin Pauley, a 39-year-old from rural Milan, has been charged with second-degree burglary. His bond is set at $5,000 cash, and a bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the Associate Division of the Sullivan County Circuit Court.

Chief Gail Hayes of the Milan Police Department said officers responded on the morning of August 17 to the Sullivan County Public Water District office at 1108 South Pearl Street. Hayes noted that video surveillance captured the suspect entering through a back door on the night of August 16. Pauley allegedly remained inside the building, searching through desk drawers in the offices. When employees arrived for work the next morning, they discovered that the rear door to the building had been broken into.

Chief Hayes added that Pauley was on probation for similar offenses and was arrested when he contacted his probation officer in St. Joseph.

Pauley is currently being held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

(Photo via Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

