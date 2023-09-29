Milan High School to hold Homecoming activities next week

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Yet another school has announced a week of Homecoming activities. Milan High School will hold its Homecoming activities next week.

Queen candidates are senior Addison Miller, junior Joshie Hernandez, sophomore Tori Taylor, and freshman Hailey Trenter. Senior Avery Pickering is the at-large candidate.

The coronation will take place during a pep rally at the football field on October 5 at 7 p.m.

The Milan Homecoming Parade is scheduled for October 6 at 2 p.m.

The football game against South Harrison will kick off that evening at 7 p.m.

