“Meet the Pirates Night” at the Ketcham Community Center showcases North Central Missouri College’s athletic talent

The public is invited to meet the North Central Missouri College sports teams during “Meet the Pirates Night” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Ketcham Community Center. The NCMC Pirates Booster Club is hosting the event. The evening will feature introductions of the men’s and women’s basketball teams, the men’s and women’s golf teams, the men’s baseball team, the women’s softball team, members of DanceWave (the college dance troupe), and members of the NCMC eSports team.

Events will start at 6 p.m. with a complimentary pizza party. Pizza will be available to attendees until supplies run out, with a two-piece limit to ensure ample food for everyone. The Booster Club will also sell drinks. Team introductions will commence at 6:30 p.m. Throughout the evening, there will be games for children, organized by the NCMC teams. Each child in attendance will receive a ticket, which will determine game participants. Prizes, donated by local merchants and NCMC, will be awarded to participants. DanceWave is set to perform just before the final event: a 10 to 15-minute scrimmage featuring both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

While admission to “Meet the Pirates Night” is complimentary, the Booster Club suggests attendees donate a non-perishable food item for the NCMC Student Food Pantry. Additionally, the Booster Club will have a table for those interested in purchasing a membership. Individual and family membership tiers are priced at $50, $100, and $150. Corporate memberships are also available.

For further details, individuals can reach out to Nate Gamet at the Ketcham Community Center.

