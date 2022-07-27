Mercer County Sheriff’s Department seeks information on the whereabouts of a Princeton man with an active arrest warrant

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a Princeton man with an active arrest warrant.

The warrant for 41-year-old Christopher Williams is for alleged fraudulent use of a credit or debit device and stealing. Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.

The sheriff’s office reports Williams is still believed to be in the Princeton area but he is known to visit the Trenton area.

Anyone with information on the location of Williams or those assisting him is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.