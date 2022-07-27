Mercer County Sheriff’s Department seeks information on the whereabouts of a Princeton man with an active arrest warrant

Local News July 27, 2022 KTTN News
Mercer County Sheriff Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a Princeton man with an active arrest warrant.

The warrant for 41-year-old Christopher Williams is for alleged fraudulent use of a credit or debit device and stealing.  Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.

The sheriff’s office reports Williams is still believed to be in the Princeton area but he is known to visit the Trenton area.

Anyone with information on the location of Williams or those assisting him is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.

Post Views: 570
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.