Missouri Farm Lease program to be offered at Barton Farm Campus

Farm News, Local News July 27, 2022 KTTN News
NCMC Barton Farm Campus
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Missouri Farm Lease program will be held on the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus in the Conference Room next month.

The University of Missouri Extension will present the program on August 24th from 6 to 8:30 pm. It will also be presented by Zoom, so the audience can see and interact with instructors as well as other sites.

Topics to be covered include livestock share arrangements, current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, terminating a farm lease, and recreational leases.

The cost for the Missouri Farm Leases program is $50 per person or $75 per couple or two from the same farm operation. The fee includes one set of materials and a light meal.

Preregistration is required by August 22nd. In-person space may be limited.

Contact the Putnam County Extension Center for more information on the August 24th program at 660-947-2705.

Post Views: 17
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.