Missouri Farm Lease program to be offered at Barton Farm Campus

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri Farm Lease program will be held on the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus in the Conference Room next month.

The University of Missouri Extension will present the program on August 24th from 6 to 8:30 pm. It will also be presented by Zoom, so the audience can see and interact with instructors as well as other sites.

Topics to be covered include livestock share arrangements, current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, terminating a farm lease, and recreational leases.

The cost for the Missouri Farm Leases program is $50 per person or $75 per couple or two from the same farm operation. The fee includes one set of materials and a light meal.

Preregistration is required by August 22nd. In-person space may be limited.

Contact the Putnam County Extension Center for more information on the August 24th program at 660-947-2705.